Nancy Lucinda Hibbett White passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To the end she was thoughtful, kind, fun, generous and a faithful, devoted wife, parent, friend and a servant of God. Her children remember her as an adventurous mother who encouraged them to pursue a quality education and lifelong passions.
Nancy is survived by her husband, R.W. "Bill" White Jr. Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, David W. White, MD, Beth; son, Wilson T. White; and daughter, Katy L. Hunt, Brian, all of Tulsa; and nine grandchildren, Morgan, William, Taylor, Warren, Wilson, Amelia, Hayden, Sally, and Susan; and two great grandchildren, David and Ellis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, B.K. Hibbett III and his wife, Nancy Jarvis of Nashville; her sisters, Katharine Wackenhuth and her husband, Bob of Tulsa and Mary Jane Evers and her husband, Charles of Nashville.
Nancy was born March 9, 1935, the youngest of four children to B.K. Hibbett Jr. and Mary Frances Hibbett in Nashville, Tennessee.
She attended Vanderbilt University where she was very active in her sorority, Pi Beta Phi.
While visiting her sister and brother-in-law, Katharine and Bob Wackenhuth, in Tulsa she was introduced to R.W. "Bill" White Jr. during a blind date on Memorial Day 1956. Nancy and Bill married on January 16, 1957 and celebrated over 63 years of marriage.
Nancy and Bill settled into Tulsa and raised their three children in their life long south Tulsa home. Nancy and Bill loved to travel the world with family and friends. Many of these trips were associated with Bill White Chevrolet, as part of the national automotive dealer networks. Europe, especially Germany and Switzerland, as well as annual trips to the mountains and beaches created lasting memories that will always be treasured.
Nancy was active in the community volunteering at Tulsa Boys' Home, Asbury United Methodist Church, Mason High School Boosters Club, Tulsa Opera, Philbrook Museum, Tulsa Area United Way, Will Rogers Rotary Ann's, Southern Hillls Country Club, and Junior League of Tulsa (JLT). At JLT she met many of her lifelong friends, Dorothy Roberts, Suzanne Lindsay Bradshaw, and Sally McCoy among many others.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Asbury United Methodist Tulsa. Condolences can be sent to www.moorefuneral.com. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Brookdale Midtown and Evergreen Hospice for their loving care and dedication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.