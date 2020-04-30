Nancy passed away at Mansfield Methodist Hospital in Mansfield, TX, on April 24, 2020. Nancy was born in Skiatook, OK and lived most of her life in Tulsa. Nancy graduated from Daniel Webster High School. She moved to Mansfield, TX, in January of 2020 to be near her son and family. Nancy retired as Administrator Operating Engineers Welfare Plan in Tulsa. She enjoyed line dancing after retirement. Her surviving family included her son, Michael Davis; daughter, Pam Perez; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

