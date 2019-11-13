Nancy Rinier Nancy Josephine Rinier, 91, ofTulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 12,1928 in Borger, Texas to James and Beulah Wintle, she graduated from Tulsa Central High School and was a member of the Cavaliers Club. She attended the University of Tulsa and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She worked for American Airlines, Comanche County Hospital, Ft. Sill Nye Library and Wesche Co. of Tulsa.
She enjoyed playing bridge, crafting, sewing, baking, gardening and beating her grandkids at dominoes. Always a voracious reader, she would stay up all night to finish a good book. Nancy was a "people person" and loved visiting with friends, family or even strangers over a good cup of coffee, which in her later years was either too hot, too cold or reheated 5 times. Nancy was always making something for someone - an afghan, a teddy bear, a baby blanket and especially anything for her dolls that she loved to create. She knew everyone's favorite dish (dinner or dessert) and was always willing to make it, no matter what time of day; her ever popular fried chicken and rice and gravy was a family favorite. Nancy was everyone's Best Mom. She had the ability to make you feel wanted, welcome, comforted and loved. Her home was filled with laughter, wrestling and overflowed with rambunctious fun.
Nancy was the ultimate "Grandma" as she loved to teach her grandkids to cook, sew, dig in the dirt and always made time to play games or bake a cake for special occasions or for no occasion at all. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life and kept her going until the end.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Keith Caldwell; her husband, Larry Rinier; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Aileen Wintle and Tom and Helen Wintle; her niece, Stephanie Wintle and her beloved son, Jeff Caldwell. She is survived by her daughter, Nanette (Gary) Belie; son, Doug Caldwell; son, Ken (Barbie) Caldwell; and daughter, Linda (Mark) Weintrub; and her grandchildren, Scott, Michael, Todd, Andy, Tim, Bronson, Michelle, Matthew, Leah, Brad, Joseph, Taylor, Josh, Jake; 18 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and long-time neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019,at Floral Haven Chapelat 12:30 p.m.Flowers are welcome and may be sent to 6500 S. 129th E.Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012 as they will be regifted to University Village nursing home.
Donations may be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice (Footprint foundation) transitionslc.com or charity of choice. www.FloralHaven.com
