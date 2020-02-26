Naomi Faye Cope Morgan, born January 28, 1932 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Martin and Lucille Cope, left us to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Naomi married her late husband, Joe "Catfish" Morgan, on her birthday in 1950, a love affair that lasted 46 years. Their marriage brought them two children: Danny and Teresa Morgan.
Naomi was preceded in death by her father and mother, Martin and Lucille Adams Cope; and her husband, Joe "Catfish" Morgan; one great-grandson, Wyatt Griffith; three sisters, Donna Deatherow, Louise McLaughlin and Dorothy Ledbetter; one brother, Denver Partin; and one nephew, Mike Mclaughlin.
Naomi is survived by her children, Danny Morgan and wife, Cindy of Okmulgee and daughter, Teresa Griffith and husband, Danny of Tulsa; grandchildren, Josh Griffith and wife, Jackie, Kristen Ingram and husband, Nathan and Danielle Stutzman and husband, Ben; great-grandchildren, Raine Griffith, Kenzi Griffith, Jase Griffith, Sawyer Griffith, Carter Ingram, Sophie Stutzman, Jaxon Stutzman, and Zeke Stutzman; and a multitude of friends and church family.
Naomi was a longtime member of Carbondale Assembly of God.
Visitation will be at Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26th, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. with the family receiving friends between 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Carbondale Assembly of God on Thursday, February 27th, at 1:00 PM.
Naomi will be greatly missed.
