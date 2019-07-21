Naomi P. Lundy departed this life and crossed the River Jordon on July 18, 2019.
She was born Naomi Pearl Graham in Rogers, Arkansas on March 4, 1925 to Joe and Blanche Graham.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; eleven of her twelve siblings and her husband of 40 years, Roscoe Oliver Lundy. She is survived by a sister, Phyliss Yeldell of Tulsa, OK and a sister-in-law, Aldean Graham of Springdale, AR. She is survived by two daughters, Joan West and husband, Gus of Collinsville, OK and Sandra Kay Lundy of Tulsa, OK; and a son, Ed Lundy and wife, Angela of Collinsville, OK. She is survived by four grandsons, Lance West and wife, Amy of Claremore, OK, Craig West and wife, Carmen of Collinsville, OK, Brett Lundy of Owasso, OK and Brian Lundy and wife, Jessica of Broken Arrow, OK. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Naomi was a farm girl and loved the hills of Arkansas.
Upon graduation of High School, she moved to Tulsa and worked at McDonnell Douglas to build planes to help with the war effort.
In Tulsa, she met Roscoe Oliver Lundy and they married in 1945. They were married for 40 years upon his death in 1985.Naomi went to work for the Tulsa Public School System in 1956 as a cafeteria worker and she ultimately became a Tulsa Public School Cafeteria Manager. She went on to work for a total of 53 years for the Tulsa Public Schools.
Naomi joined the First Baptist Church of Tulsa in 1948, where she taught the Nursery Sunday School for a total of 68 years.
One of her greatest loves of this life were children. Naomi was a positive influence on so many children over the years. She was loved by all who knew her and she was one of the most giving people you would have ever met. She touched so many lives with her compassion, caring spirit and generosity. Naomi had a faith that could move mountains and her love for God our Father, Jesus our Savior and the Holy Spirit our comforter knew no bounds.
Naomi has gone to her well-deserved rest and is in the loving arms of Jesus. We were all blessed beyond measure to have known and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the John 3:16 Mission, a mission that Naomi loved and supported. Memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22nd, at 10am at the First Baptist Church of Tulsa, 403 S Cincinnati. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
