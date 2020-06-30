Ned Nielsen, known to almost no one by his given name of Edwin August Nielsen, died on May 4, 2020. Ned was a keen observer of the human condition and never lacked for an opinion.
He was a lot of other things too. He was an accountant, a house painter, a pawnbroker at Second Hand Rose and Rose Company in downtown Tulsa. And for a little while he was a commercial salmon fisherman at Lummi Island in Washington State. His time as a fisherman was short but it meant a lot to him and he remained proud of being made crew foreman in his second year of reefnetting.
Over the decades, if you squinted a bit, Ned grew to look a lot like an unholy mash-up of Jack Nicholson and Hunter S. Thompson. But he never lacked for style points and bragged a lot about buying $3 shirts at thrift storesway too many of them.
Each fall he emerged as a rabid OU football fan just like his brother, Christian. He had a keen intellect and was an avid reader for years and never lost his ear for music. Our brother, Kurt wrote on his Facebook page that Ned informed his own interest in music since the '70s. Ned enjoyed taking care of his nephewsAugust and Henry Nielsen--and generally delighted in serving as a bad example for them.
Ned loved animals and adopted a succession of dogs and cats with Mary Holt, his life partner for over thirty years. If you want to do something in his memory, adopt a pet from a shelter, if you can.
He always liked to get the last word and so will close with an infamous Ned quote from the Brookside Bar as remembered by his friend Stan, "Get a teepee, baby."
A party to share Ned stories along with some fine tequila will be scheduled post-COVID.
