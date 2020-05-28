Nelda Jean Taylor, 83 of Tulsa passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born September 22, 1936 in Tulsa, OK to J. Lewis and Eunice Collins. She had worked as Executive Administrative Assistant at American Airlines and was a member of Redeemer Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob and loved all animals. She was a docent at the Tulsa Zoo and she collected all things giraffe. Nelda is survived by her son, Brad Bruere and wife Lucinda A. of Tulsa; her grandson, Zachary Bruere and wife Katherine of L.A., CA; her brother, Eddie Collins and his wife Sharon of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert "Bob" Taylor and her sister, Marion Snively. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Tulsa Zoo, The Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.Graveside Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, Floral Haven Mausoleum. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 918-622-1155

