Nelda Jean Taylor, 83 of Tulsa passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born September 22, 1936 in Tulsa, OK to J. Lewis and Eunice Collins. She had worked as Executive Administrative Assistant at American Airlines and was a member of Redeemer Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob and loved all animals. She was a docent at the Tulsa Zoo and she collected all things giraffe. Nelda is survived by her son, Brad Bruere and wife Lucinda A. of Tulsa; her grandson, Zachary Bruere and wife Katherine of L.A., CA; her brother, Eddie Collins and his wife Sharon of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert "Bob" Taylor and her sister, Marion Snively. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Tulsa Zoo, The Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice.Graveside Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, Floral Haven Mausoleum. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 918-622-1155
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.