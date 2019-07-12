Nell R. Villines was reunited with her beloved son, Michael Paul on July 10, 2019, in Collinsville, OK. She was born August 21, 1929 to Mrytle Johnson and Oren Braudrick in Checotah, OK. She was a hair stylist and manicurist for decades, retiring only when she could no longer lift her arms to provide the superior service to her friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Villines; husbands, Lon Villines and Bill Downs; mother, Mrytle Monroe and sister, Shirley Haynes.
Survived by niece and caregivers, Kathryn and husband, Henry Lankford of Collinsville, OK; cousin and close confidant, Sherrian and husband,Toby Hollingsworth; and numerous other extended family who all loved and adored her.
She enjoyed reading the Tulsa World paper and doing the cross word puzzles (in ink) daily, going to the horse races and going to her "office" (casino). She also enjoyed cooking, and being a great hostess to family and her patrons.
We want to extend a special thank you to Grace Hospice for their great, loving and compassionate care of "Aunt Nell" during her time she was with them.
Graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
