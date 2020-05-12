Nell Rose Allen, 87, of Tulsa, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born June 22, 1932 in Bixby, OK, to Earl Lafayette Cannon and Minnie Venible Pearson Cannon. She was a 1950 graduate of Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. In 1952, she married Ernest Adell Allen of Chanute, KS, son of Ernest Ethan Allen and Vera Evalena Rhodes. Mom and Dad were married for 59 years.
Mom worked for Dr. Ebb Reeves of Tulsa as a clerk/receptionist until her retirement. She was a member of Ranch Acres Baptist Church and former member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Tulsa. Mom was an avid fan of OU football, immensely loved all dogs, and enjoyed decorative painting.
She had been a member of Tulsa's decorative painting group, Tulsa Art Doll Association.
Nell Rose is survived by her son, Eric Allen and wife, Janet of Tulsa; and son, Randy Allen of Great Bend, KS. Additional survivors included her sister, Norma Thomas and husband, Don of Verdigris; niece, Sharon LeHew and husband, Jan of Coweta; nephew, Mike Thomas and wife, Joyce of Brooklyn, NY; nephew, Robert Thomas of Pryor, OK; nieces, Nancy Rowe and husband, Tom of Tulsa, and Lisa Ling and husband, Silo of Mountain Home, ID.
Her death was preceded by her dad, Earl (1960); mother, Minnie (1991); brother, Carl Thomas Cannon (1996); husband, Ernest (2011); and son, Russell Dale Allen (2017). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarehouse Hospice.
Viewing will be held 10AM-8PM, Wednesday, May 13, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. A private family service will be held. The funeral service will be webcasted and can be viewed at www.moorefuneral.com on Thursday, May 14. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
