Nelson James Upton, 96, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, formerly of Tulsa, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born May 27, 1923 in Muskogee to James and Jennie (Wadkins) Upton. He attended Hyde Park Elementary and Muskogee Central High School. Nelson joined the United States Air Force in January 1943 serving overseas during WWII. He received an honorable discharge in August 1945.
He married Norma Ruth Walters on June 18, 1950 in Van Buren, Arkansas. They shared more than 66 years of life, marriage and memories when Norma passed on February 19, 2016.
Nelson worked as an engineer for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He retired in 1985 after 38 years and 8 months of service. He loved playing golf but loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was a member of Southwood Baptist Church in Tulsa where he faithfully attended and served for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Ruth; and other family members. Nelson is survived by his sons, Mike Upton and wife, Pam, David Upton and wife, Patsy, all of Muskogee, and Gary Upton of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Bryan Upton and wife, Jenifer, Jason Upton and wife, Amanda, Zachary Upton and wife, Kayla, and Lindsey Cole and Travis; great-grandchildren, Kace, Daxon, Grayson, Harper, Adam, Maeve, Erik, and Nelson; along with other family members. The family would like to express a very special "Thank you" to the staff at Hometown Hospice; especially Candy Underwood, for the care shown to Nelson.
Funeral services celebrating Nelson's life will be 10AM, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Alan McBroom officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with military honors being presented. Pallbearers will be Mike Upton, David Upton, Gary Upton, Bryan Upton, Buddy Michals, Jason Upton, and Zachary Upton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Hill, Frank Russell, and Jim Coover. Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Street, Muskogee, OK.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.