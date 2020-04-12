Graveside services for Neta Ruth Mundy, 81, of Gracemont, Oklahoma, will be held at the Gracemont Cemetery after the virus concerns have passed, so that all who wish to attend are able to. Future notification will be given regarding the date and time. She was born June 26, 1938, in Tulsa, OK and greeted her Lord on March 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. She was a long time resident of Tulsa until she and her husband, James B. Mundy moved to Gracemont in 1993. She graduated from East Central High School, Tulsa in 1956 and Draughon's Business College in 1958. She was a private secretary for several banks in Tulsa, and then joined the Tulsa Public Schools System where she retired in June, 1992, after 10 years. Following both their retirements, she and Jim owned a florist business in East Tulsa for several years. She was a member of Highland Park Christian Church in Tulsa, where she was baptized in her later years. After teaching Sunday school for several years, she then became office secretary and editor of the weekly church newspaper. She enjoyed her flowers, their many family pets, and the seasonal hummingbirds. Her collection of hummingbird gifts received from those she loved were precious to her. She also loved to read and finally stopped keeping track of books she had read since moving to Gracemont when the number reached two thousand. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford H. Hall and Nancy Edna (Savage) Hall, both graduates of Gracemont High School. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James B. Mundy. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Ray Mundy, and his wife, Teresa Lynn of Fort Worth, TX; a loved step-son, Jeffrey Lynn Mundy and wife, Johnnie of Duncan, OK; three granddaughters, Kaylin Christina Mundy of Fort Worth, TX, Jeri Beth (Mundy) Gault and her husband Lee , Jamie Lynn (Mundy) Rowell and her husband Ryan of Duncan, OK; a great granddaughter, Addison Taylor Rowell; and a great grandson, Deacon Tyler Rowell of Duncan, OK. Special people in her life were "The Sister of Her Heart" Lanita Phillips of Tulsa, OK; Stan Jennings, Wayne and Jayne Wunderlich of Gracemont, OK; Beverly Tolliver of Fort Worth, TX; cousins, other relatives and many "Family Diner" friends and "Lost Cowboy Church of Gracemont, OK" members.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.