Graveside services for Neta Ruth Mundy, 81, of Gracemont, Oklahoma, will be held at the Gracemont Cemetery after the virus concerns have passed, so that all who wish to attend are able to. Future notification will be given regarding the date and time. She was born June 26, 1938, in Tulsa, OK and greeted her Lord on March 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX. She was a long time resident of Tulsa until she and her husband, James B. Mundy moved to Gracemont in 1993. She graduated from East Central High School, Tulsa in 1956 and Draughon's Business College in 1958. She was a private secretary for several banks in Tulsa, and then joined the Tulsa Public Schools System where she retired in June, 1992, after 10 years. Following both their retirements, she and Jim owned a florist business in East Tulsa for several years. She was a member of Highland Park Christian Church in Tulsa, where she was baptized in her later years. After teaching Sunday school for several years, she then became office secretary and editor of the weekly church newspaper. She enjoyed her flowers, their many family pets, and the seasonal hummingbirds. Her collection of hummingbird gifts received from those she loved were precious to her. She also loved to read and finally stopped keeping track of books she had read since moving to Gracemont when the number reached two thousand. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford H. Hall and Nancy Edna (Savage) Hall, both graduates of Gracemont High School. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James B. Mundy. Survivors include her son, Kenneth Ray Mundy, and his wife, Teresa Lynn of Fort Worth, TX; a loved step-son, Jeffrey Lynn Mundy and wife, Johnnie of Duncan, OK; three granddaughters, Kaylin Christina Mundy of Fort Worth, TX, Jeri Beth (Mundy) Gault and her husband Lee , Jamie Lynn (Mundy) Rowell and her husband Ryan of Duncan, OK; a great granddaughter, Addison Taylor Rowell; and a great grandson, Deacon Tyler Rowell of Duncan, OK. Special people in her life were "The Sister of Her Heart" Lanita Phillips of Tulsa, OK; Stan Jennings, Wayne and Jayne Wunderlich of Gracemont, OK; Beverly Tolliver of Fort Worth, TX; cousins, other relatives and many "Family Diner" friends and "Lost Cowboy Church of Gracemont, OK" members.

