Neva Bernice (Williams) King Neva Bernice (Williams) King ascended to Heaven into God's arms on July 5, 2020, at the age of 87. Despite the many ailments Neva battled throughout her life, she somehow always seemed to display humor, fun, love and interest toward her family and everyone she met. Neva was born in Tulsa on October 29, 1932, and nearly lived all of her life in Tulsa. She graduated from Tulsa Will Rogers High School in 1950, where she met the love-of-her-life and eventual husband of nearly an incredible 66 years, Richard Lee King. Neva and Richard were married in 1954 at University Methodist Church in Tulsa, where Richard still worships today. Neva attended the University of Tulsa and soon after went to work doing administrative duties for Carter Oil Company, Bryant Elementary, and Oil and Gas Consultants International throughout her working career. Neva and Richard reared two boys, Vince and Darren. While Richard supported the family, Neva wanted to stay home to perform her most important job of allbeing a selfless and tireless mom to Vince and Darren, and a loving and supportive wife to Richard. With her great zest for travel, Richard and Neva spent much of their time in Branson for performances and shopping, enjoying car shows, weekend get-a-ways to their cabin at Grand Lake, water ski tournaments, and attending numerous sporting events, concerts, musicals, and dance recitals of their five grandchildren. They were highly involved in many church functions at University Methodist as well. Often nicknamed "Smiley", Neva's sense of humor, smile, cheer, and her gift of hospitality will not only be sorely missed by all that were blessed to know her but appreciated, shared, and cherished amongst her family forever. Neva was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Vera Williams of Tulsa; and her older brother, Bruce E. Williams of Tulsa. She is survived by her husband, Richard King of Tulsa; son, Vince King and wife, Angela; and son, Darren King and wife, Beth, all of Tulsa; grandchildren, Tyler, Kevin and his wife, Paige, Joshua, Julie, and Abigail; great grandson, Rhett, all of Tulsa. A Private Family service will be held. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 918-663-2233. Sharing memories is invited at www.moorefuneral.com
