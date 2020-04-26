Neva June Acklin passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on February 12, 1931 in Cushing, OK. She was the middle daughter to Ira William and Alene Howerton Sadler. She grew up there and graduated from Cushing High School.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, older sister Imogene Fisher and three wonderful husbands, James M (Bill) Whisenhunt, George W Cunningham, and Jack L Acklin.
She was survived by her younger sister Jo Ann VanOosterhout of Fort Worth, TX, her three children Jennifer Figgins, George Cunningham, Elizabeth Kinion, and their spouses, two stepchildren Doug Acklin and Lorie Acklin Dobson and their spouses. Her nine grandchildren, and ten great -grandchildren. Along with many other loving relatives and a host of friends.
After her husband George passed, she stepped in and ran the family oil and gas business Cunningham Machine for many years alongside her son, George Cunningham, II.
She and husband George and later husband Jack were members of Tulsa Men's Club for many years and that resulted in many close friendships. She enjoyed entertaining, traveling and ballroom dancing.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to your favorite charity in her name.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
