Norma G. Woolsey, 84, of Tulsa, died after a long illness on March 10, 2020, at the Montereau Senior Living Community. She was born September 26, 1935, in Mountain Park, Oklahoma, daughter of John B. and Etha E. (Clark) Gladd of Ft. Gibson.
Norma graduated from Will Rogers High School, Class of 1953. Following graduation, she married Robert H. Virgin, of Tulsa, and resided in Bad-Nauheim, Germany, during his Army service before settling in Tulsa. They had two sons during their nine years of marriage.
From 1968 until his death in 1988 she was married to Winston C. Cooper of Tulsa. They, along with son, Steve moved to the Chicago area, where she earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in 1970, and later became certified to teach kindergarten through ninth grade. Prior to Winston's retirement from Amoco, they lived in Cairo, Egypt, for two years.
Residing once again in Tulsa, Norma began a rewarding career with Sooner Federal Savings and Loan in 1979, where she eventually became Vice President of Branch Operations before taking early retirement at age 55.
It was then that she decided to become a social worker, earning a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1994. It this capacity she tirelessly and whole heartedly volunteered with Helpline, Early Settlement Mediation Services, Call Rape, United Way, Green Country Hospice, Tulsa Public Schools, and as a board member of the Margaret Hudson Program, among others.
Norma married long-time friend, Millard B. Woolsey in 1993, who was also recently widowed. The Woolsey and Cooper couples' friendship had begun in Tulsa, moved with them to Chicago, and eventually returned to Tulsa during the same timeframe. It was a wonderful match, having lasted until his death in 2004.
By that time, and until her death, Norma Woolsey had enjoyed the privilege of spending her final quality years at Montereau, with the distinction of being their first and most enduring resident. She leaves behind many friends there amongst the residents and staff and will be sorely missed.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Robert M. Virgin, and brother, David C. Gladd. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Virgin of Bristow; brother, John A. Gladd and his wife, Mary of Broken Arrow; nephew, John S. Gladd of Broken Arrow; and sister-in-law, Elaine C. Gladd of Tulsa. She also leaves behind two grandsons, two great grandsons, and several stepchildren and step-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Montereau Chapel (date and time pending), with reception following. Prior to the ceremony her cremains will be dispersed at the Garden of All Souls in Tulsa with immediate family present. Those who wish to remember Norma in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Montereau Memorial Fund or the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.
