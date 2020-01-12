Norma Jean Blackburn passed away January 7. 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 85. Norma was born July 9, 1934, in Knob Noster, Missouri. Norma attended school and was raised in Warrensburg, Missouri. While attending Central Missouri State University she met Jim Blackburn. Jim and Norma married September 4, 1955 in Warrensburg, Missouri.
After Jim's graduation from the University of Missouri, he began a career in the fertilizer business. Jim's career required Norma and their growing family to move frequently around the U.S. with the family ultimately settling in Tulsa. Norma and Jim had four children along the way. Jim's career required him to travel extensively. Norma served many roles during those formative years as a loving mother to her children and a supportive wife to Jim. In addition to her duties at home, the Lutheran Church and her relationship with her Lord were always present in her life. In her later years, Norma and Jim enjoyed travel, their many grandchildren and their winter home in Green Valley, AZ. This summer they looked forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Weinrich. She is survived by her husband, Jim of the home; her brother, Vernon Weinrich (Phyllis)of Warrensburg, MO; son, Tom (Carol) of Garden City, KS; son, David (Kathy) of Westfield, IN; daughter, Diane Tuttle (Steve) of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Traci Harvel (Jerald) of Sperry, OK; grandchildren, Erin Blackburn of Springfield, IL, Kyle Blackburn (Chantel) of Enid, OK, Mark Blackburn of Garden City, KS, Sara Killgore (Kyle) of Lindsborg, KS, Michelle Blackburn of Chicago, IL, Jason Blackburn of Westfield, IN, Justin Tuttle (Marissa) of Frisco, TX,; Natalie Belie of Tulsa, OK, Lindsey Belie of Madill, OK, Jacie Harvel of Oklahoma City, OK, Trace Harvel of Sperry, OK; and great granddaughter, Elway Blackburn of Enid, OK; and great grandson, Beckham Tuttle of Frisco, TX.
A funeral service will be held in Tulsa, OK, on Monday, January 13th, at 2:00 PM at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2550 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK. A burial service will be held in Houstonia, MO, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Church, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
