Norma Lee Pregler of Tulsa, OK passed through the doorway to Heaven on February 8, 2020. Norma was born on August 5, 1928 to Kenneth Russell and Grace Lee (Wallace) Thompson in Wilburton, OK, in her grandmother's house. She was the oldest of 5 children. Norma lived in many eastern Oklahoma communities while growing up eventually moving to Tulsa in 1944 at the beginning of her junior year. Norma was a proud graduate of the 1946 class of Will Rogers High School and shortly after that went to work for Bell Telephone at Mid Continent Pipeline as a telephone operator. This is where the life story of Earl and Norma began.
They met at the office and Earl eventually asked Norma on that first date in late summer 1947. The first date led to many more and on March 7, 1948 they were married in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 13th and Cheyenne in Tulsa. Earl and Norma built their life together in east Tulsa over the next 67 years. Norma was a homemaker and the stabilizing force for the family. While their 3 children were young Norma was involved in the school Parent Teacher Association (PTA), holding the office as secretary and also served as homeroom mother for various grades in the elementary school. Norma was also active in their church where she was the primary pianist/organist for over 50 years and also sang in the church choir, when she wasn't at the piano. She played for numerous weddings, funerals and other special events at the church. Norma loved music. She felt that God gave her this gift and she needed to share it with others. Norma played the piano for the last time on February 3, 2020. Earl and Norma loved to host dinners at their house for family and friends, listen to big band music and go dancing, but most of all they were avid card players and loved to play Pitch with anyone who would deal them in.
Most of their life they had a weekly card game with friends or family. They even dealt in the grandkids and great grandkids on holidays teaching them to play many card games. In her early 50's, Norma joined a bowling team and thoroughly enjoyed her weekly outing with friends at the Rose Bowl located at 11th and Memorial. During this time, she also served as a volunteer for the Saint John Hospital Auxiliary for over 15 years. About this time, Norma rekindled a love of art and took up painting. She started with art lessons and soon found that she was able to put her vision on canvas. Norma painted over 200 pictures during the next 20 years and gave many of these to friends and family. To go along with her love of painting, Norma owned and operated an antique shop on Main Street Jenks. Norma and Earl loved to go antiquing to find treasures for their store and home.
Most of Norma's life was spent serving others, especially her family. She was busy making sure the house ran smoothly. During the summer she was always canning or freezing fruits and vegetables and preparing and hosting holiday meals. Norma had a strong faith in Jesus and leaves behind many family members and friends, but was looking forward to being reunited with her one and only true love, Earl. She missed him dearly over the last 6 years.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Pregler; her parents, Kenneth and Grace Thompson; and one brother, Danny James Thompson. She is survived by 3 sons, James Pregler (Sharon) of Edmond, OK, Michael Pregler (Jan), of Broken Arrow, OK, and Stuart Pregler (Kerri) of Owasso, OK; and 8 grandchildren, Bryan Pregler (Jennifer) of Oklahoma City, OK, Brad Pregler (Jennifer) of Houston, TX, Eric Pregler of Houston, TX, Chris Pregler (Jennifer) of Fulshear, TX, Matt Pregler (Angela) of Bartlesville, OK, Brooke Pregler Campbell (Colin) of Bixby, OK, Paige Pregler Anderson (Austin) of McKinney, TX, and Madison Pregler of Owasso, OK; 13 great grandchildren, Rilee, Allie and Kenzie Pregler of Oklahoma City, OK, Kyle Pregler of Houston, TX, Cole, Carston and Blake Pregler of Fulshear, TX, Payten and Brayden Pregler of Bartlesville, OK, Kennedi, Kerrington and Caden Campbell of Bixby, OK, and Witten Anderson of McKinney, TX; a sister, Patsy Jean Chilton, of Prescott, AZ; a brother, Kenneth Russell Thompson, Jr. (Ann), of Albuquerque, NM; a brother, H.B. Thompson (Janice), of Sand Springs, OK; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
We would like to give special acknowledgement to the caregivers and Celeste Tyrving-Gipson during Norma's end of life care. Norma\, (Mom, Grandma and Grammy) will be missed by all her family and friends. Well done good and faithful servant!
In lieu of flowers, please take the opportunity to hug your loved ones and if possible, make a contribution to a charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
