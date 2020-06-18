Oliver Dosh "Bud" Shaddox, Jr. died at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Bud was born to Oliver Dosh and Janie Lenore (Willson) Shaddox in Titus County, Texas, on January 24, 1921. The family moved to Monett, MO in 1926. Following graduation from Monett High School, Bud attended Southwest Baptist College, in Bolivar, MO, and later Tulsa University. He joined the Navy in 1942 and served on PBY-5 flying boats as a radioman/gunner in VPB-52s in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of war until November 1945. Bud married Martha Jeanne "Marty" Bell on May 25, 1943 in Kansas City, MO. Following the war, he went to work for ITT General Controls Company in December 1945 in Kansas City, and moved to Tulsa as Branch Manager in 1949, where he worked until retirement in 1985. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Millennium Lodge and the Tulsa Consistory for over 50 years. He was a member of Brookside Baptist Church (15 years), First Baptist Church of Tulsa (40 years) and South Tulsa Baptist Church (7 years). As an Amateur Radio Operator (KR5P) and a member of the American Airlines Amateur Radio Club and at various times a member of the Tulsa Repeater Organization and Tulsa Amateur Radio Club, he enjoyed many hours talking worldwide to other "hams" throughout the world. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Marty; his parents and son-in-law, Mike Bright. Bud is survived by his two loving daughters, Linda (Earl) Burden and Karen Bright; five magnificent grandchildren, Angela (Greg) Krempl, Adam (Laura) Barnett, Amanda Jeanne Barnett, Laura (Britt) Robertson, Matt (Keri) Bright; and seven wonderful great grandchildren, Samuel Krempl, Katie Krempl, Annie Krempl, J.R. Robertson, Daniel Robertson, Ruth Bright, Noah Bright. Private family services are planned. Viewing will be 10am-8pm, June 18, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to these organizations that Bud supported would honor his memory: The Salvation Army, 924 S. Hudson, Tulsa, OK 74112; Go Ten, Inc., 4111 S. Darlington Ste 120,Tulsa, OK 74135; Cal Farley's Boys Ranch Gift Processing Center, PO Box 98156, Washington, DC 20077-7852. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
