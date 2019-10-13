Opal Plunk Smith Corsaw Opal Plunk Smith Corsaw passed away October 6, 2019 in Broken Arrow. She was born February 23, 1930 in Dyersburg, TN, the eldest of five children, to Ira and Rubye Plunk. She married Harry P Smith in November 1947, and continued high school until her mother was confined to East Tennessee Tuberculosis hospital for treatment. At that time she dropped out of school and she and Harry moved into her father's home so she could care for her two youngest siblings. They were blessed with two children. A daughter, Sherry was born in 1948 and a son, Larry, arrived in 1950. A stillborn daughter, Ruth Diane was born in 1961. Jack Gibson, a foster son, came to live with them in 1967. Sadly, Jack passed away on December 28, 2006.
Determined to follow her dream of becoming a school teacher, when her daughter, Sherry began first grade, she returned to high school in 1954 and earned a college scholarship upon graduation in 1957. Unfortunately, her own illness of tuberculosis, followed by cancer, once again thwarted her educational plans. Without losing faith or her dream, in May 1968, she completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and began her teaching career at Jennie Bell School in Dyersburg that fall. After becoming a grandmother, she commuted to the University of Tennessee, Martin, to complete her Master's in Education in 1972 and continued her teaching career in Dyersburg until the summer 1983. She stated she never taught a bad student; there were just some who needed more love, patience and understanding. Living this motto led her to becoming Tennessee State Teacher of the Year. She moved to Oklahoma in the mid 1980's and earned her second Master's Degree in Psychology while teaching at Metro Christian Academy. After graduation at ORU, she began work at Dayspring Villa, a Tulsa Baptist women's shelter, where she counseled with homeless and battered women until her retirement at age 79. While serving at Dayspring, she introduced a plan to teach the women how to set and obtain goals for the dreams that seemed unattainable in their lives. Many who came there homeless left to complete college degrees and to lead successful lives. During her 15 years at Dayspring, she led over 300 women and children to the Lord
Opal led an eventful life filled with many varied community works. She was a founding member and served many years on the board of directors of the Dyersburg Dyer County Union Mission whose goal is to assist vulnerable youth and adults in unstable living conditions. She taught a Sunday School class, led a Bible Study group and for many years she and Harry traveled the United States and Mexico as speakers with the Methodist Lay Witness program. In Tulsa, she served on the board of directors, from 1994 until her death, at Home Improvement Ministry, a ministry providing counseling and other family services to the Tulsa metro area.
She was an avid traveler over the years but her most memorable trip was her visit to the Holy Land. Shortly before her passing she stated that she believed she had fulfilled God's purpose and calling for her life and she was ready to go to the Lord she had so faithfully served.
Opal is survived by daughter, Sherry Hilliard and husband, Bob of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; son, Larry Smith and wife, Robin of Dyersburg; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances (Fanny) Shaw of Evansville, Indiana and Martha Plunk of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, James Plunk of Dyersburg; beloved niece, Brenda Lee of Dyersburg; special friend, Marie Harden of Dyersburg.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Keith Hilliard, Skip Smith, Tracy Smith, Michael Smith, Keith Gibson, Candy Gibson, Samantha Black and Amy Jackson; great grandchildren, Zoe Hilliard, Levi Hilliard, India Grace Hilliard, Brandon Smith, Matthew Smith, Meagan Still, Joshua Gable, Brian Brimm, Jr., Matthew Brimm, Katie Brimm, Presley Gibson, Jenna Jackson Norris, Emily Jackson and Dalton Black; great-great-grandchildren, Colsen Gable, Aubrey Still, Elizabeth Still, Olivia Smith, Violet Smith, Chase Smith, Shannadowa Smith, Alexis Norris, Jackson Norris and Kevin Cade Hilliard; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Ruth Diane Smith; foster son, Jack Gibson; grandchildren, Kevin Hilliard and Natalie Brimm; the father of her children, Harry P Smith; her parents, Ira and Rubye Plunk; sister, Betty Kirk; brothers, Jerry Plunk and Earl Plunk (Tulsa).
Opal was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt. sister, friend, and mentor.
Funeral services and burial were held in Dyersburg. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 1:30 PM at Liberty Church, Tulsa, where Opal was a long-time member. Officiating will be Rev. Dane Tyner and Rob McNamara.
It was Opal's wish that memorials be given to Daysping Villa, PO Box 1588, Sand Springs, OK 74063, Home Improvement Ministry, PO Box 1023, Jenks, OK 74037 or St. Jude Childen's Hospital in honor of her granddaughter, India Grace Hilliard.
