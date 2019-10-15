Opal Warmoth was born in Cement, OK, to John William Jesse Leverett and Mattie Ianther Leverett, the third of ten children. She was predeceased by her parents; five siblings; her husband, Robert Warmoth; and by daughter, Janet. Opal is survived by sisters, Lennie Wise of Tulsa and Maudine Heathcock of Emory, TX, and by brothers, Leon and Doyal Leverett of Kellyville. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
After graduating from Slick High School, Mrs. Warmoth lived and worked in Bristow and Sapulpa before moving to Tulsa. She enjoyed and took great pride in her employment with Tri-State Insurance Company in the early to mid-1950s. She loved the bustling and dynamic environment of Downtown Tulsa in those years.
Opal was a long-time member of the former Sheridan Road Baptist Church. Congregants and members of her Sunday School class there provided much support to Opal over the years, even after she moved to Virginia in 2016 to live near one of her nieces. Mrs. Warmoth passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 99.
Viewing will be on Thursday, October 17, between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.; the family will receive guests between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Viewing and services will be in the Moore Funeral Home, Eastlawn Chapel, at 1908 S. Memorial Drive. Pastor John Plum of Turning Point Church (formerly of Sheridan Road Baptist Church) will officiate. Burial will follow at Floral Haven Cemetery, 6500 S. 129th East Ave, Broken Arrow. www.moorefuneral.com
