Orval Patterson Jr. passed from his earthly home to his Heavenly Home on August 20, 2019 in Tulsa, OK at the age of 88.
Orval was born January 2, 1931 in Decatur, Arkansas to Orville and Marie (Dill) Patterson. The oldest of 4 kids, he grew up learning the value of life, the value of family, and the value of the family farm.
After graduating from Decatur High School, Orval enlisted in the United States Air Force. While still in the military he met Ruby Denny. They were married on September 1, 1953, and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on September 1, 2019. Together they had 3 children: Shari, Ronnie and Lavonna.
After serving his country, he began his career as teletype operator for North American Aviation in California. In 1965 he and his family moved to Tulsa, OK, where he worked for Rockwell International/Boeing, retiring from his career in Information Systems at the age of 60.
Orval is survived by his wife, Ruby (Denny) Patterson; his three children, Shari (and Egil) Bjornsen, Ronnie Patterson, and Lavonna Spaethe. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren (and their spouses); 10 great grandchildren; brother, Darl Pattterson; sister, Carol Underdown; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Orval was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Marie Patterson; sister, JoAnn Meek; brother-in-law, Bob Meek and son-in-law, Rick Spaethe.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legend Memory Care on Mingo, and the staff of St. Francis Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Viewing Sunday August 25, 2019, 12:00pm-8pm at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 9350 East 51st Street. Services Monday, August 26, 2019, 10:00 am at Southern Hills Baptist Church - 5590 South Lewis Ave. Final resting place - Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK.
The family has requested that memorial donations in Orval's name be made to St. Francis Hospice, Alzheimers Association, or a charity of your choice.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
