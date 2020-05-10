Born in Sand Springs, June 1, 1946 to Voyne Hershall Stevens and Helen Stone Stevens, died May 6, 2020. She married Billie Lee Cox on May 26, 1977. A devoted wife and mother, Pamela lived happily and loved deeply. They resided in Tulsa, raising their beloved daughter, Kayce LeAnn Cox. Pamela was passionate about music, healing, volunteering, and church, serving as piano accompanist at First Presbyterian Church throughout her high school years. Her passion and talent carried through her life. She served as music director and Sunday School teacher at Unity Church of Christianity for over 20 years. She was also a gifted harpist, volunteering at Hospice of Green Country, playing bedside concertos for terminal patients. Her hospice harp work was an extension of her passion for metaphysical healing. She had many close friends from school, church and her neighborhood. She was always in close contact with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Lee Cox, and her mother and father, Voyne and Helen Stevens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kayce and Kyle Dye, and cherished grandson, Jackson; sister, Laura Jill Zehren (David); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or Unity Church of Christianity. Memorial services are pending.

