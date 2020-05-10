Born in Sand Springs, June 1, 1946 to Voyne Hershall Stevens and Helen Stone Stevens, died May 6, 2020. She married Billie Lee Cox on May 26, 1977. A devoted wife and mother, Pamela lived happily and loved deeply. They resided in Tulsa, raising their beloved daughter, Kayce LeAnn Cox. Pamela was passionate about music, healing, volunteering, and church, serving as piano accompanist at First Presbyterian Church throughout her high school years. Her passion and talent carried through her life. She served as music director and Sunday School teacher at Unity Church of Christianity for over 20 years. She was also a gifted harpist, volunteering at Hospice of Green Country, playing bedside concertos for terminal patients. Her hospice harp work was an extension of her passion for metaphysical healing. She had many close friends from school, church and her neighborhood. She was always in close contact with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Lee Cox, and her mother and father, Voyne and Helen Stevens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kayce and Kyle Dye, and cherished grandson, Jackson; sister, Laura Jill Zehren (David); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or Unity Church of Christianity. Memorial services are pending.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.