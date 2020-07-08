5/19/1960-6/13/2020

Graduated from Nathan Hale in 1978 and OSU in 1983. Survived by: Kim True Baskin, Brittany and Steffen Hess (Kodie, Brooklynn and Hunter), Baleigh and Bodie King (Bristol), Melinda True and John Nichols, Dr. Lauren and Jake Swift, Allison and Colin Parajon, Sydney Nichols. Preceded in death by: Mom, Roberta Brown True; Dad, Ron True.

Be True -- Be Kind -- Be Sunshine

Service 3 pm, July 9, 2020 at Hillspring Church, Sand Springs.

