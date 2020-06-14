Pastor Bill F. Collins

Born June 17, 1939 in Miami, OK, went to be with the Lord March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Neva and Thomas Collins; 2 brothers, Duane and Don; and son, Wylie. Bill moved to Sand Springs from Miami in 1980 where he pastored Limestone Baptist Church for 10 years, New Beginning Baptist Church, and was Chief Security Officer for Metro Christian Academy for 10 years. He was a bivocational pastor for 63 years and owned his own lawn service, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 year, Donetta; 2 sons, Charles of Sand Springs, Gregory of San Diego; and 3 daughters, Tamara Thompson of Edmond, Edith Woodard of Sand Springs, and Linda Collins of Sand Springs; 2 brothers, Jim of Grove, OK, David of Tahlequah, OK; 2 sisters, Marcia Folger of Racine, WI and Pam Lewis of Sedan, KS; and 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family invites you to attend the Celebration of Life for Bill on June 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Limestone Baptist Church, 3906 S.137th W. Ave., Sand Springs.
