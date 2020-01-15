Patricia Ann Crabtree, age 83, long time resident of Tulsa, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born in Sapulpa on April 23, 1936 the oldest daughter of Earnest and Geneva (Hancock) Crabtree, who preceded her in death. She attended Sapulpa High School. She was the housekeeper and cook for the clergy and staff at Holy Family Cathedral for many years. She had a passion and talent for children story telling that her grandchildren loved. She had a loving and generous heart.
She wass preceded in death by her daughter, Deanne Miller-Martinez and her sister, Wilma Gremore. She is survived by her son, Michael (Linda) Kemper; sister, Barbara Armstrong; grandchildren, Jeff Waters, Michael (Leah) Kemper, Heather (Tom) Owens, Debra (Daniel) Roper, Kevin (Miriah) Peter, Kelly Peter; and eight great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Cremation at Serenity Funerals. https://www.serenitytulsa.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.