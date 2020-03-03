Pat Looney, 79, was born on Thursday, May 23, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest H. Ott and Kathleen C. (Thurman) Ott. She died on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Tulsa.
Pat was a 1959 graduate of Marquette Private School. She attended Tulsa University and was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. Pat was married to Burt Looney on June, 1960.
Pat is survived by: her husband, Burt Looney, Tulsa; daughter, Gretchen Reeder and husband, Tyler, Broken Arrow, OK; son, Hal Looney, Phoenix, AZ; son, Scott Looney, Tulsa; 7 grandchildren; brother, Charles Ott, Tulsa. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Public viewing will be noon - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m., all at the RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Mass of Christian Burial will be noon on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, 4001 E. 10st St., Tulsa, OK 74137. Pat will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
In lieu of flowers, Pat's family suggests memorial donations be directed to: Tri Delta Foundation. www.tridelta.org/about/philanthropy/
