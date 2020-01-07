Patricia Charlene Gibbs, 74, resident of Owasso, Oklahoma passed away on January 3, 2020. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and many more. Pat filled any shoes she needed to. She was full of love and compassion for every person she met and was never egotistical or selfish. The world lost an angel on earth but gained an angel in Heaven. Patricia Gibbs had the biggest heart in the family and she went through life with God at the forefront. Anyone who got the chance to really know her, knows they were blessed by God Himself.
Pat is survived by her son, John Richeson and her daughter, Donna Thomas, married to Matt Thomas. As well as six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.