Patricia Jo Hillman went Home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 29, 2020, at the age of 87.
Her parents, Joe and Helen Houston preceded her in death. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Leo Hillman, and the Hillman family. She also leaves many loving memories with her children, Julie Reese, David and Steve Ostrander; her brother, Dr. Robert Houston; several great grandchildren, grandchildren, the entire Ostrander family; and many friends.
Pat was born on September 11, 1932 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Joe and Helen Houston. She graduated from Tulsa Central High School with the "Nifty Class of Fifty" and attended Kansas University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority for three years, and then attended the University of Oklahoma. Leo and Pat moved to Grove, Oklahoma, on Grand Lake to retire in 1992, but returned to Tulsa in 2006 to be closer to children.
Pat enjoyed BSF and other Bible studies, many of which were held in their home. They were active members at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Services are pending. The family will announce details at a later date.
John 14:3 1. Thessalonians 4: 13-18.
