Patricia Louise O'Dowd Mandeville (Patsy) passed away peacefully December 3, 2019. To the end she was kind, thoughtful, generous, optimistic and faithful, a beloved matriarch, devoted friend and servant of God.
Patsy was born July 5, 1932, the youngest of three children to Bernard and Esther O'Dowd in Kansas City, MO. She attended Notre Dame de Sion, Sunset Hill and University of Kansas. When illness forced her to leave college, she moved home and took a job with TWA. While waiting to return to school, a matchmaking neighbor set Patsy up with her handsome insurance agent, Jack Mandeville. They married a year later in 1953.
Patsy and Jack settled in Tulsa in 1955, raising their three children here and immersing themselves in the community. Over seven decades there was hardly a civic, art or Catholic institution in the city that did not benefit from their support. Patsy loved people, made friends easily and kept them forever. Her innate energy and curiosity guided her to numerous organizations and activities over the years and she collected friends through all of them. The Junior League, United Way, The Red Cross, the Philbrook and Gilcrease Museums, the symphonies, Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Opera, Tulsa Town Hall, Christ the King Church, Marquette School, Cascia Hall, Up With Trees, and Bishop Kelley High School are just some of the organizations they subscribed to and/or supported. In 2003, Patsy and Jack were inducted into the Bishop Kelley Hall of Fame for their numerous contributions to the school.
Patsy had an easy smile, a quick mind, a wicked forehand in tennis, a crafty bridge game and an enormous love for her husband and family. Throughout the 64 years of their marriage, she was a partner, companion, travel-mate, co-director in their play-reading group, help-mate and finally, the last years of Jack's life, a devoted, patient caregiver. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Mark; her parents; and brother, John and his wife, Gayle. She is survived by son, Patrick (Jeanne); daughter, Carey Cole (Mike); daughter-in-law, Melanie; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry O'Dowd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1520 S. Rockford, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Christ the King, Bishop Kelley High School, and Tulsa Town Hall were organizations near and dear to her heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to them or to another local charity.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151
