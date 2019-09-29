Patrick K. Forsman Patrick K. Forsman, 71, passed away September 20, 2019 at his home in Disney, OK.
Pat was the son of Marion and Skilly Forsman. He was born and grew up in Tulsa, OK, where he graduated from Thomas Edison. He was a Sigma Nu at OU.
Pat is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elise; children and their spouses, Chris and Ashley Forsman and Katie and Todd Taylor; 7 grandchildren, Perrie, Jay, Grace, Jack, Abby, Callie and Cara; 1 great grandchild, Cayla; 1 brother, Mike Forsman; and 2 sisters, Karen Daniel and DeeDee Bishop; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Pat will be remembered for his giant heart, the sparkle in his eyes, and his contagious laugh. Pat touched innumerable people in Northeastern Oklahoma as a business man and friend. He was the proud owner of Forsman Asphalt Company for 32 years, and had many rental properties where he enjoyed personal relationships with his commercial and residential tenants.
The family is hosting a celebration of Pat's life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the John L. Rucker Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit, Tulsa, OK, from 4-7pm. All are welcome to attend at any time. This will be a family friendly and casual event.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or Autism Speaks. For many ways to give please see autismspeaks.org.
