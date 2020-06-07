Sarah Patsy Gaston was born April 2, 1931, in Quitman, Texas, to Jodie Otis and Era Carol (Shaw) Puckett. She died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 89 years. Patsy was reared and educated in Quitman, Texas, and graduated with the Quitman High School Class of 1950. She continued her education at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, where she studied business. While in college, she tried out and was selected to the elite dance team, the Apache Belles, renowned throughout the South. Patsy married the love of her life, Hugh Lee Gaston, in January of 1953, in Quitman, Texas. She worked part time for Warren Clinic as a medical transcriptionist and later as a secretary for a small airport in Houston, Texas. She was a devout Christian woman and read her Bible daily. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She served as a Sunday School teacher when her children were young. While living in Okmulgee, she was also active with the YMCA. Patsy enjoyed a variety of pastimes and was a talented artist, pianist, and an avid reader. She never met a stranger and had the biggest smile in Texas. Even though her family moved frequently, she always had a gift of making friends easily. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: her children, Lisa Roberts and husband, Wayne, of Glenpool, OK, Lee Gaston and wife, Mary, of Owasso, OK, Larry Gaston and wife, Linda, of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Roberts and wife, Shay, of Texas, Summer Severs and husband, Josh, of Sapulpa, OK, Hugh Lee Gaston IV and wife, Natalie, of Midland, Texas, John Gaston and wife, Amber, of Okmulgee, OK, Patrick Gaston, of Owasso, OK, Asa Gaston and wife, Ivanna, of Owasso, OK, Melanie Metcalf and husband, Cole, of Midland, Texas, Sam Gaston, of Owasso, OK, Sarah Thompson and husband, Anthony, of Collinsville, OK, Mary Gaston, of Owasso, OK, Joy Gaston, of Owasso, OK, Katie Gaston, of Arlington, Texas; 23 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh Lee Gaston; brother, James Puckett; and two sisters, Gwedolyn and Newlyn.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola, Texas, with Pastor Steve Plodinec officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2448 East 81 Street, Suite #3000, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74137. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com
