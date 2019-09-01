Patsy L. Lyon, 94, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on August 30, 1924 to Charles and Patty Ludey. She attended Gunston Hall in Washington D.C. She matriculated at Columbia University but graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Social Sciences. Later, she received her Master's Degree in English Literature from the University of Tulsa with a teaching certificate.
In 1946, she married Robert B. Lyon of Fairmont, West Virginia, honeymooned in Biloxi, Mississippi and moved to Tulsa where her husband was employed by The Link Oil Company, a firm founded by her father in 1907.
For nearly thirty years, Patsy served on the Gilcrease Museum Board of Directors and was one of the founding members of the Gillies volunteer organization at the museum. She also volunteered at the Tulsa City County Library and was a volunteer driver for the Tulsa office of the American Red Cross. She was a long-time Sunday school teacher at St John's Episcopal Church.
She and her beloved husband, Bob traveled the world with family and friends. She had incredible experiences and memories that were everlasting. She particularly enjoyed spending summers in Colorado, either golfing at the Garden of the Gods Club in Colorado Springs, or riding horses at The LaGarita Ranch near Creede and in recent years, the family ranch in Westcliffe.
The family wishes to thank Linda Newton for her loyal devotion to Patsy's care and to St. Francis Hospice, MyChoice and Shannon Brown for making her final weeks comfortable. Also the family thanks Anna Mae Jones and Mary McMahan, her housekeepers for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Robert B. Lyon and her sister, Suzanne L. Bayley. She is survived by her sons, Robert Lyon Jr. and wife, Peggy Grant of Tulsa, Christopher Lyon of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Terry Lyon and wife, Catherine of Edmond, Mark Lyon and wife, LaDella of Independence, Kansas; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Simeon's Foundation, St. John's Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, at 2:30 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place, Tulsa under the direction of Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
