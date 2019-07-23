Patricia Lynn O’Brien Colson, age 57, of Suwanee, GA, died peacefully on the 20th of July, 2019, after a strong fight against Pancreatic Cancer. Patsy passed in her home with her family by her side.
Patsy was born in Tulsa, OK and was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Shelton; her daughter, Brooke; her son, Cooper; brothers, Bryan O’Brien, Ray O’Brien, Bill O’Brien, Bo O’Brien; sisters, Christy Jones, Cheryl Huber, Kitty Otterstrom, Sarah Hoffmann and Donna “Punkin” Iglesias. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alva O’Brien and her brother, Dan O’Brien.
Friends and family are invited to attend Bill Head Funeral Home for a visitation Friday, July 26th, from 6-8 pm and service Saturday, July 27th, at 10 am followed by a Celebration of Life at the Rivermoore Club House.
