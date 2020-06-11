Paul Andert, a decorated World War II platoon sergeant who dedicated his later life to ensuring that the war and those who fought it would never be forgotten, died Saturday, June 6.
He was 97.
A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery, to be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
The memorial service will also be live-streamed through moorefuneral.com.
Andert, a member of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, was featured in the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series and book, as well as in a Voices of Oklahoma interview.
Andert was a co-founder of World War II Veterans of Tulsa, through which he and fellow veterans raised awareness about the war, speaking at schools and in other forums while serving as a public face for their community of aging warriors.
He chronicled his own war experience in the book “Unless You Have Been There” and later served as an adviser for the 2014 WWII film “Fury,” starring Brad Pitt.
Andert was a native of St. Louis, where as a youth he spent a couple of years in a Catholic boys home.
He dropped out of high school in 1940 and joined the Army. Still 17, he had to lie about his age.
By the time the U.S. entered WWII in December 1941, Andert was leading an infantry platoon with the 2nd Armored Division.
He went on to be part of seven campaigns during the war, including the Battle of the Bulge; he fought in Africa, Sicily and Europe; and returned to action twice after being wounded.
He was involved in the American war effort in Europe from its start to its finale, much of that time in combat.
Andert’s decorations include a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. He was also presented the French Croix de Guerre.
In a past interview with the World, Andert recalled what it took to be a warrior: “When you were fighting, you had to be a savage,” he said. “Then, when you stop, you have to become a human being again. You had to become two different people. … People ask, ‘How did you do that?’ and there’s only one answer: We had to.”
As a speaker, Andert strove to both entertain and inform while communicating life lessons that he had come to value.
His war stories ranged from the horrific to the hilarious and touched on all facets of the fighting life.
They even included brushes with famous figures, such as Gen. George Patton, whom Andert was fond of quoting, and Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied commander and future president.
The latter encounter happened in England just before D-Day, as Andert recalled later to the World.
It was during a visit to Andert’s base, where Eisenhower was conducting a review of the troops.
Stopping in front of Andert, the general looked him in the eye and said: “Kind of young to be a platoon sergeant, aren’t you?”
Andert replied, “Yes, sir.”
“Lied about your age, didn’t you?”
“Yes, sir.”
The two exchanged some small talk, and Eisenhower moved on.
Andert would go on to be part of the D-Day invasion in June 1944, landing with his unit after the initial forces.
Maybe appropriately, Andert’s death on June 6 coincided with the 76th anniversary of D-Day.
To the very end, Andert was focused on his mission. Despite a decline in health, followed by confinement from the COVID-19 pandemic, he recently talked to students in France and Germany through video calls.
Andert was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gurney Andert; a son, Paul Andert Jr.; stepdaughter Ruth Ann Groshon; and his three brothers.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Glenna Gail; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
