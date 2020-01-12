Paul E. Leslie, 85, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019 while resting at home in Emory, Texas.
Paul was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 27, 1934. He graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1952 and attended Oklahoma A&M College where he received a Bachelor's degree in Personal Management. Paul worked for the Corp of Engineers early on and retired as a Director for The Office of Personnel Management, U.S. Government. He retired in Emory, Texas, on the shores of Lake Fork.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Leslie and his parents, Wayne and Dorothy Leslie. He is survived by his son, Doug Leslie and wife, Charlotte Leslie; brother, Robert Leslie and wife, Tomi Leslie; brother-in-law, Autry Hill and wife, Geraldine Hill; 3 grandchildren and three great granddaughters. Memorial Service:
Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, January 17, 2020 at 2:00pm, 5111 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74145. Interment immediately following the service.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
