Paul Eugene Holloway passed away on May 30, 2020 to be with the Lord.
Paul Holloway was born to Gregory Holloway and Denzel (McCracken) Holloway in Tulsa, OK on March 8, 1925.
Paul was raised in a loving home with two brothers (Alvis Holloway and Perry Holloway) who preceded him in passing. At 17 he and his brothers served their country by enlisting in the Navy at the start of WWII. Paul enjoyed the Navy as a Radio Operator on various ships in the Pacific in both WWII and the Korean War. Between wars he married Beth (Sanders) Holloway. They were married for 71 years. In 1952 they started a family, where Donna (Holloway) Bryant was born, then again in 1954 with Dale Holloway. Paul and Beth both devoted their lives raising their children in a loving Christian home. Paul loved coaching baseball, gardening, bonsai plants and wood working. He had a talent for making stringed instruments and teaching himself how to play them.
Paul is survived by his son, Dale Holloway; daughter-in-law, Debra (Breland) Holloway of Broken Arrow; his grandson, Brandon and wife, Britni (Vaughan) Holloway of Cherokee, OK; his granddaughter, Chelsea Holloway of Broken Arrow; and great-grandsons, Lincoln, Oliver and Benjamin Holloway.
Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery was under the care and direction of Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
