Paul Eugene Huff was born March 23, 1934 to George Washington Huff and Nellie Marie Holt Huff in Alex, Oklahoma. He was called home by Jesus, at 86 years of age on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
As a young boy, Paul moved from Oklahoma to Hayward, California, where he lived until he enlisted as a radio/communication technician in the Air Force in 1952 to aid in the Korean War. After serving his country, Paul moved to Portland, Oregon to work and attend college and there he met Sylvia Jeanne Bankston, who was teaching 8th grade math. They were married July 2, 1957 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They began their married life in Searcy, Arkansas and Paul enrolled in Harding College to earn his BS in education. During these college years, the birth of Paula Jeane and Timothy Scott added to their family. They moved to Sand Springs in 1960, living in Prattville, where Paul began his 40 year teaching career at Charles Page High School as an English Literature teacher. In the next few years Thomas Ethan and Julie Ann were born to complete their family of six.
The busy years of raising a family were full of more than teaching. Paul was a beloved school bus driver, an active member and deacon at Brookside Church of Christ, and later in life at Jenks Church.
He worked summers at Armco Steel Mill, Borden Creamery, and painted and repaired houses. Major projects each summer included all his children's help as he tripled the size of the house he built for his family.
Paul volunteered in his later years at Salvation Army, the food pantry at his church, and he faithfully served over 10 years in men's ministry at John 3:16 Mission as a Bible teacher. He was dedicated to introducing the men to his Savior. Paul touched the lives of many throughout his life.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nellie Huff.
Paul is survived by the wife he loved for 62 years, Jeanne; his 4 children and spouses, Paula and Ken Preaus of Tulsa, Tim and Traci Huff of Sapulpa, Tom and Mendy Huff of Sand Springs and Julie and Tom Sheets of Tonkawa. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, their spouses, and 7 great grandchildren: Jordan and Meghan Preaus and their children, Brantley and Mia of Broken Arrow, Chelsea and Shane Bloedorn and their son, Zeal of Zambia, Africa, Hannah and Blake Albright and their children, Kennedy and Bankston of Jenks, Luke and Kourtney Preaus of Tulsa, Daniel and Sarah Huff and their daughter, Adeline of Edmond, Valarie and Benjamin Bortsch of Tulsa, Sarah Holly of Sapulpa, Taylor Huff of Springfield, MO, Rachel Huff of Ada, Ethan Huff of Lawrence, KS, Samuel, Jonathan and Micah Huff of Sand Springs, Malynn and Tyler Fagala and their daughter, Kate of Bixby, Jacob Sheets of Tonkawa, Caleb and Taylor Sheets of Jetmore, KS, Joshua Sheets of Stillwater, Caroline Sheets of Tonkawa.
Paul is also survived by his brother, James and Linda Huff of Wichita, KS and his sister, Linda and Kirk Davis of Newburg, MO and 4 nephews and 1 niece and their families. Paul spent his life working hard for his family and friends and left his legacy in a life well lived for Jesus Christ his Lord.
In lieu of flowers, our family would be pleased for you to bless John 3:16 in their ministry. A celebration of Paul's life will be on Friday, June 26, at 10:00 at Jenks Church, 1015 W. Main, Jenks, OK.
A video of the celebration can be seen on our Facebook page Dillon Funeral Services for those unable to attend. www.dilloncares.com
