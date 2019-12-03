Paul F. Grice passed away on November 18. 2019 at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Living at Inverness in Tulsa, OK on December 4th at 2pm. Paul was born on October 28, 1925 in Cairo, Egypt, the son of Presbyterian missionaries. He attended Schutz American School in Alexandria and returned to the U.S. with his mother and brother, Kenneth, in 1942. They left Cairo on the same plane as British Admiral Sir Lord Andrew Browne Cunningham (traveling as "Mr. Browne"). Soon afterwards, he joined the Navy and entered the University of Illinois Medical School, graduating in 1947 (at age 21). While attending medical school in 1946, he met and married Hazel Olson who was a nursing student. While serving in the Navy full time and later in the reserve, he was stationed in various locations, including duty on several ships in the Atlantic (post WWII), in Japan, and on the aircraft carrier, Constellation. His last position was in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he was Chief of Surgery at the VA hospital.
During the almost sixty years that he and Hazel lived in Muskogee, Paul was very active with Kiwanis, the Muskogee Amateur Radio Club, as well as the First Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. They moved to Inverness Village in Tulsa, Oklahoma, five years ago. In addition to Hazel, his beloved wife of 73 years, he leaves behind his four children, Neal Grice (Karen), Sandy Curtiss (Perry), Carol McAnally (Jeff), and Phillip Grice; his six grandchildren, Laura Grice, Sarah Hammontree (Patrick), Jenny Knutson (Robin), Hunter McAnally (Samantha), Peter Grice, and Paula Grice; and one great granddaughter, Erin Hammontree. He was preceded in death by his parents and both his brothers, John (Lt. USAAF, MIA Pacific, July 30, 1944) and Kenneth. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to your favorite charity in his memory. www.serenitytulsa.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.