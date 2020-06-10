Paul Joseph Andert, 97, stepped into eternal glory with our Lord, Paul's Savior, on June 6, 2020 -- on the 76th anniversary of D-Day. He was born January 2, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles Joseph and Marie Gergaud Andert.
Growing up Paul always wanted to be a soldier. At the age of 17, he lied about his age and joined the army on May 23, 1940. He served in WWII as Platoon Sergeant in the 41st Armored Infantry, Company "B". He served in Africa, Sicily and Europe participating in seven campaigns and three invasions. He received the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
Paul married the love of his life, Gurney Mulvaney in 1946. They raised a family while he worked primarily in the lumber business in management and merchandising.
Paul's passion was to educate about his WWII experience as well as teach overall principles important in life. In 1998, Paul started speaking to schools and other groups in Tulsa on his experiences during WWII and the lessons to be learned from history. At 77 years old, Paul self published his book, Unless You Have Been There.
To learn more about the impact Paul had on so many throughout his life, you can find his books and interviews by visiting website: PaulJAndert.com. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gurney Mulvaney Andert (2011); son, Paul Joseph Andert Jr. (1989); stepdaughter, Ruth Ann (Jean) Groshon (2008); and his three brothers.
Paul is survived by his stepdaughter, Glenna Gail (KS); grandchildren, Jack (FL), Beth (FL), and Sterling Riddle (MD); six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requests everyone "Love the Lord, SMILE, find a need, CARE about it, and pay it forward."
Viewing will be Friday, June 12, from 12:00 - 8:00 pm with family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 pm at Moore's Southlawn. Graveside service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 13, at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK 74145. A live stream video recording of the Celebration of Life will be available at www.moorefuneral.com for those wishing to participate, but unable to join us in person. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233
