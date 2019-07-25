Pauline Elizabeth Grimm Pauline Elizabeth Grimm passed peacefully on July 21, 2019, to her Heavenly Home with the Lord.
Born on July 19, 1925, to John Robert and Dora Velma Srader in Independence, Missouri, she was the twin sister to brother Paul and had ten other siblings.
After graduation from high school, Pauline worked as a sales clerk at Harzfeld's in Kansas City, where she met a young Marine on leave. She would later marry the love of her life on August 4, 1946, upon his return from the South Pacific at the end of WWII.
Bill and Pauline had two children, William Robert and Marilyn Kay, and moved to Tulsa in 1952 to pursue Bill's employment in the oil and gas pipeline and refinery business.
Over the years, Pauline continued her career in retail sales as the Junior Miss buyer for Vandevers and later as the diamond buyer for the Golden Pawn.
Pauline was an Elder at John Knox Presbyterian Church, where she had many friends; and especially loved the children she encountered. Pauline enjoyed traveling, square dancing, card games and being with family and friends.
In 1973 Bill and Pauline moved to Tehran, Iran, for two years with his employment. Pauline joined the International Women's Club of Iran, where she and Bill performed modern western square dance before the Shah of Iran and Her Imperial Majesty, Farrah Pahlavi. While living in Iran, Bill and Pauline were able to visit many Middle Eastern and European cities before returning to Tulsa.
Pauline is survived by her son, William R. Grimm and wife, Sharon; daughter, Marilyn K. Holden; grandson, Andrew R. Grimm; granddaughter, Stacy D. Withrow; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Grimm; parents, John Robert and Dora Velma Srader; siblings, Helen M. Garver, Chester C. Srader, Robert T. Srader, Alice E. Hinds, John A. Srader, Harold D. Srader, Dorothy Dobson, Donald M. Srader, Francis Thompson, Paul E. Srader, and Richard D. Srader; and several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Kate Hogue will officiate a memorial service to celebrate Pauline's legacy at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at John Knox Presbyterian Church - 2929 E. 31st, Tulsa, OK. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 25th, from 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Moore's Rosewood Funeral Home - 2570 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK.
The family gives special thanks for the loving care provided by the many care givers at Brookdale - Tulsa, Grace Hospice and Porta Caeli House.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to John Knox Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.
