Pauline (Hutchison) Grove passed away peacefully November 26, 2019 at the age of 93.
She joins her parents, Homer and Donea (Loftis) Hutchison; her brother, Delmas; and loving husband of nearly 65 years, Warren in Heaven.
She is survived by two children, Marsha Owen of Tulsa and Roger Grove (Anita) of Edmond, OK. Three grandchildren, Stephen Owen (Melissa), Taylor Lamb (Kelsey), and Harrison Grove (Sarah) are left to celebrate her memory along with five great grandchildren, Michael (Pia) and Matthew Owen, Emma and Henry Lamb, and Graham Grove. Her sister-in-law, Jean Douglass (Norval) and numerous nieces and nephews also mourn her contributions to their lives.
Warren and Pauline were among the original members of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Tulsa and were active and faithful in their service there. The friends they made there played a critical role in their lives.
Pauline moved to Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow in 2016 following Warren's death in 2011. The family wishes to thank the staff of Forest Hills for their patient, loving, and supportive care of our mother especially as her health declined in recent months.
Funeral services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow on Saturday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may visit with family Friday, November 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Floral Haven.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to The Alzheimer's Association.
