Peggy Belbas was born on January 31, 1927 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to John Anastasios Belbas and Helen (Sarris) Belbas. She was affectionately known as Thea Peggy by friends and family alike. Thea Peggy passed from this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and involved in many aspects of the church. She was Secretary of the Church Board, Chairman of the Bakery for the annual Greek Festival, member of the Daughters of Penelope, Philoptochos, Megali Ellas and the Hyechka Club of Tulsa. She retired from Sun Oil Company after 32 years as Land Secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Thomas Belbas, Theresa Clemons and Amanda Andrew; and her longtime companion, Mike Moschos. She is survived by: her siblings, Bea Kustas, Kathy Griffith, Ted Belbas, George Belbas and Dean Belbas; multiple nephews and nieces and many great nephews and nieces.
Trisagion service 6:00 P.M., Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel and funeral service 10:00 A.M., Friday, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Interment in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556 www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.