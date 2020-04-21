Clearwater, KS - Peggy Jo (Smith) Chenoweth, age 78, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born November 9, 1941 to Jack "JB" and Olean (Vaughn) Smith in Wagoner, OK.
Peggy was a graduate of Broken Arrow High School, class of '59. She remained close to her class mates and traveled to most class functions. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and baby rocker. If there was a baby close she made sure she could talk to it and if possible hold and rock it. She will be missed by many.
Visitation, Noon-4pm, Tuesday, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater, KS. Private Services. Preceded by parents. Survivors: husband of 60 years, Frank; children, Carrie (Bruce) Roth of Clearwater, Clay (Louise) Chenoweth, Jr, of Garden Plain, Amy (Ron) Marsh of Clearwater, Tim (Shamika) Chenoweth of Wellington; brother, Jack (Gloria) Smith of Copperas Cove, TX; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials: First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026 or Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater, KS, in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.wsmortuary.com
