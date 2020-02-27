Peggy Jane Taylor was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1927 to Cecil and Margaret Hunt in Independence, KS.
While in high school Peggy met the love of her life, Marlin Taylor. They were married August 8, 1948. As a devoted and loving wife she followed Marlin around the oil fields until they settled in Tulsa in 1958.
Over the years she gave her time and resources to organizations including Meals on Wheels, as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher at her beloved University United Methodist Church and many more. She was truly the most selfless individual we knew.
Peggy loved to cheer on her Kansas State Wildcats proudly wearing purple. She and Marlin supported scholarships at KSU as well as supporting sports and student athletes at the University of Tulsa.
With a beautiful smile and sparkle in her eyes, she was gracious to all who met her. Peggy treasured all of her relationships with her friends, PEO Chapter EY sisters and Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters.
As a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, she had a deep love and devotion to her family and taught us unconditional love and sacrifice by example.
She and Marlin loved traveling the world with their family and friends and entertaining at their lake home.
Peggy had a great love for birds, butterflies and flowers which showed in her gardening skills.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Margaret Hunt; her brother, Cecil Hunt; her husband, Marlin Taylor; as well as her son-in-law, Dan McAdams.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Susan McAdams and Karen Dent; son-in-law, Rod Dent; grandsons, Ryan McAdams, Peter McAdams (Tiffany), Jason Dent (Sarah), Sam Dent (Anna); and her great-grandchildren, Harper, Adeline, Kaylee, Palmer, Kennedy and Camilla.
Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, at 2:00PM at Covenant Living at Inverness in Founders Hall.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Inverness Village, Hospice of Green Country and all her loving caregivers.
We also ask in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Restore Hope, Hospice of Green Country or "any charity that helps mankind".
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
