On April 8, 2020, Penelope "Penny" Drakos Marlar peacefully stepped into eternity surrounded by family. She was an adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on February 16, 1935, to Theodore and Sue (Coupland) Drakos. Penny's father emigrated from Greece in the early 1900's, and her parents owned a local cafe. Penny grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Central High School. One of the greatest joys of Penny's life was music. She excelled in classical piano throughout school and into adulthood. After graduating high school, she was awarded a scholarship for Piano to MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. She enjoyed providing accompaniment for vocal students as well as performing for her church congregation. She was an active member of Victory Church.
She married her husband, Ronald Lee Marlar, in January 1959, and their marriage spanned over 35 years before Ronald's death in 1996. They had two daughters, Margaret and Melissa. She also had a successful career as an Executive Secretary at LORI, a division of Nordam, for many years.
She is survived by: two daughters, Margaret Louise Dinsmore and her husband, Mike of Tulsa and Melissa Lee Bradshaw and her husband, Tim of Inola; three grandchildren, Katie Iwata and her husband, Brook, Torie Dinsmore, and Brodie Bradshaw; as well as two great grandchildren, Eva and Alice Iwata.
Penny will find peace at Rose Hill Cemetery. Because of the current health crisis, there will be an intimate service for immediate family only. Instead, please visit www.MooreFuneral.com to express condolences.
