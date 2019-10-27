Pervez H. Shekhdar died peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Tulsa surrounded by family and his wife of 53 years. He was born in Bombay, India in 1938. He emigrated to the USA to study at the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa. In 1966 he married Linda Kline. They lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was employed at US Airways. In early 2019 they returned to Tulsa to be close to family.

Pervez will be remembered fondly as a gentle, thoughtful, prayerful man. He was a good husband and friend. He is greatly missed and forever loved.

The Family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Saint Simeon's Home and River Cross Hospice for their loving care of Pervez in his final days. Share Memories at www.moorefuneral.com

