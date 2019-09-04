Passed away August 7, 2019 in his residence at Legend at Council Road, Oklahoma City following a brief illness. Born and raised in Tulsa, the son of John and Muriel Crawford. Never married, he was preceded in death by his parents and both of his brothers, John and David. He is survived by loving in-laws; nieces; nephews; and a host of long-time friends. His work as an oil and gas Land Man would take him all over the United States. He enjoyed football and as a season ticket holder to the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma University, and Tulsa University he weekly treated guests to games. In his later years, his work as a published author kept him driven. A Memorial Service in memory of Pete will be held at the All Souls Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City at 1 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Pete to the charity of their choice.
