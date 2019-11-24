Philip Andrew McBrayer was born July 19, 1953, in Shawnee, OK to Charles and Philelle (Deschner) McBrayer. He passed away November 18, 2019 in Tulsa at the age of 66. Phil graduated from Westchester High School in Houston, TX and from Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, TX, with a degree in history and political science. He was a computer network administrator for A.S. Hansen actuarial firm in Houston for 25 years and for Comcar in Elm Springs, AR for 12 years. Upon retirement he moved to Tulsa and enjoyed helping people at the Oklahoma Methodist Manor with their computer problems. His hobby was photography. He printed several books of his pictures as well as decorated his home with some of his favorite pictures. He was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his mother, Philelle; brother, Charles and his wife, Candace; and nephew, Ryan and his wife, Nikki. A private Celebration of Phil's life will be at Floral Haven Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Oklahoma Methodist Manor Supplemental Fund, 4134 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135 or Clarehouse, 7617 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.
