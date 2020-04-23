Phillip D. James Phillip Doyal James, born 7/29/31 to Doyal James and Helen Marie James (Winston) in Granite City, IL, triumphed over cancer and left this life to be with his Heavenly Father at 3:30 p.m. on 4/20/2020. At the age of 5, Phil's family moved to Okmulgee where his father Doyal worked as a firefighter, with Phil's uncle Jimmy as fire chief. Phil graduated from Okmulgee High School and worked for the Okmulgee American Saint Gobain glass plant for 24 years in glass production and an electrician. As a long time, Okmulgee resident, Phil was an active member of the First Baptist Church, in addition to the Kiwanis Club, and Boys Club where he worked to improve opportunities for youth in the community. After the closure of the ASG Okmulgee Glass plant, Phil was employed by the Ford Glass Plant in Tulsa in glass production, and subsequently as an electrician for over 25 years, and was a member of UAW local 1895. As a resident of Tulsa, Phil and his wife, Esther were members of Woodland Acres Baptist Church. Phil was preceded in death by: his parents, Doyal and Helen; and brothers, Altus and Louis. He is survived by: his wife, Esther; daughter, Cindy Davis; and son, Tim James (Julie); grandchildren: Kevin MeGown, Kory Osborn, Taylor Batchlear (Billy); and great grandchildren, Matilda Osborn, Gavin MeGown, Jaxon Walker, Addison Batchlear; and niece Terri Morrow; and nephew, Steve James. Phil is also survived by step-children, Karen Macquiod (Bob), Mary Hills (Garry), and Alan Hankins (Kathy), and 7 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. Phil's hobbies include bird hunting and motor-homing. Phil and his wife, Esther were proud members of the Good Sam Club, the Green Country Winnebago Club, and the Four Season Sams Club. The family would like to pay special thanks to the Porta Caeli House hospice facility and staff of angels, and ask that in lieu of flowers please send donations to Porta Caeli at P.O. Box 580460 Tulsa, OK 74158-0460. Services will be under the direction of Moore Southlawn. A private service will be webcast Friday, April 24, 2020 from MooreFuneral.com. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Participants are respectfully reminded that no more than 10 can be in the viewing area at one time due to the Covid sheltering requirements. www.moorefuneral.com

