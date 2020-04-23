Phillip D. James Phillip Doyal James, born 7/29/31 to Doyal James and Helen Marie James (Winston) in Granite City, IL, triumphed over cancer and left this life to be with his Heavenly Father at 3:30 p.m. on 4/20/2020. At the age of 5, Phil's family moved to Okmulgee where his father Doyal worked as a firefighter, with Phil's uncle Jimmy as fire chief. Phil graduated from Okmulgee High School and worked for the Okmulgee American Saint Gobain glass plant for 24 years in glass production and an electrician. As a long time, Okmulgee resident, Phil was an active member of the First Baptist Church, in addition to the Kiwanis Club, and Boys Club where he worked to improve opportunities for youth in the community. After the closure of the ASG Okmulgee Glass plant, Phil was employed by the Ford Glass Plant in Tulsa in glass production, and subsequently as an electrician for over 25 years, and was a member of UAW local 1895. As a resident of Tulsa, Phil and his wife, Esther were members of Woodland Acres Baptist Church. Phil was preceded in death by: his parents, Doyal and Helen; and brothers, Altus and Louis. He is survived by: his wife, Esther; daughter, Cindy Davis; and son, Tim James (Julie); grandchildren: Kevin MeGown, Kory Osborn, Taylor Batchlear (Billy); and great grandchildren, Matilda Osborn, Gavin MeGown, Jaxon Walker, Addison Batchlear; and niece Terri Morrow; and nephew, Steve James. Phil is also survived by step-children, Karen Macquiod (Bob), Mary Hills (Garry), and Alan Hankins (Kathy), and 7 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. Phil's hobbies include bird hunting and motor-homing. Phil and his wife, Esther were proud members of the Good Sam Club, the Green Country Winnebago Club, and the Four Season Sams Club. The family would like to pay special thanks to the Porta Caeli House hospice facility and staff of angels, and ask that in lieu of flowers please send donations to Porta Caeli at P.O. Box 580460 Tulsa, OK 74158-0460. Services will be under the direction of Moore Southlawn. A private service will be webcast Friday, April 24, 2020 from MooreFuneral.com. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Participants are respectfully reminded that no more than 10 can be in the viewing area at one time due to the Covid sheltering requirements. www.moorefuneral.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.