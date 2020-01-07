Phyllis Glenna Marie Gambee Buckland went to her heavenly home December 22, 2019 after 100 years of a very full life.
Phyllis was born to Blanch and Glen Gambee on September 4, 1919 in Tulsa. She loved to dance and travel and will be long remembered for her enthusiasm for life.
Phyllis danced in school plays throughout her youth and later for recreation and exercise. She traveled with the Holiday Ramblers, visiting nearly every state and much of Canada. She treasured her friends and time spent playing cards with the other residents at Country Club of Woodland Hills. And she especially enjoyed the extended family she experienced through her participation at the Church of Latter-Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Bess and Gene Cheney; son, Gerald Boyer and son-in-law, Nelson "Scotty" McElroy. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (McElroy) Richardson and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Marc McElroy, Cristi Goettel, and Michael McElroy and wife, Lana; great grandchildren, Reese and Olivia Goettel and Emerson and Harper McElroy. She is also survived by her niece, Barbara Cheney Lusk.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, January 9, at The Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church, 3640 South New Haven, Tulsa, OK.
The family wishes to thank family and friends that were supportive and a very special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clarehouse for their tender loving care in her last few days.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarehouse or Emergency Infant Services.
