Phyllis Landrum, 89 lived enough to fill several lifetimes, and loved enough to make it last forever. She was an intelligent and talented wife, a protective mother, loving grandmother, doting great grandmother-in-chief, and fierce friend. Her family loves her in the same way she loves them, proudly and without end.
She was born in Perry, OK, October 22, 1930. She married Jack H. Landrum, with whom she had an adventuresome life. In retirement, she lived in Shawnee, OK, where she continued her oversight of Red Mound Ranch. Phyllis passed from this life on March 31. She leaves behind her three children: Tony Landrum, Ron and DeVonna Landrum, Kim and Ross Porter; her four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Also is her sister-in-law, Doreatha Lowery, with whom she shared a great friendship. In lieu of flowers, send a written memory of Phyllis to the Walker Funeral Home and monetary donations may be sent to Shawnee Meals on Wheels, 401 N. Bell, Shawnee, OK 74801. A memorial is planned for her birthday in October 2020. Details to be mailed directly and upon request.
